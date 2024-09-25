Schedule of University of St. Thomas games on FOX 9+
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fourteen University of St. Thomas athletic events will be broadcast on FOX 9+ this season. Here's the schedule.
Schedule of games on FOX 9+
- 1 p.m., Oct. 5: St. Thomas football vs. Stetson
- 5 p.m., Oct. 6: St. Thomas men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State
- 8 p.m. Oct. 26: St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Minnesota
- 1 p.m. Nov. 9: St. Thomas football vs. Drake
- 1 p.m. Nov. 23: St. Thomas football vs. Dayton
- 2 p.m. Dec. 7: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. Montana
- 1 p.m. Dec. 21: St. Thomas women's basketball vs. Drake
- 1 p.m. Jan. 4: St. Thomas women's basketball vs. NDSU
- 8 p.m. Jan. 8: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. SDSU
- Noon Feb. 1: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. NDSU
- 7 p.m. Feb. 14: St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Bemidji State
- 7 p.m. Feb. 15: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. Omaha
How to watch FOX 9+
How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.