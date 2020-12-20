Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa opts out of basketball season

article

University of Minnesota junior forward Jarvis Omersa has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 college basketball season due to personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a team official said Sunday night.

Gophers’ coach Richard Pitino issued a statement, saying "We support Jarvis and his decision to opt out for the rest of the season due to personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19."

In about 9.8 minutes per game this season, Omersa was averaging 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He was also 4-of-6 from the free-throw line, and was known for bringing the Gophers energy off the bench.

Last season as a sophomore, Omersa played in all 31 games and got one start. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. Omersa was one of three Minnesotans to join Pitino and the Gophers in 2018, along with Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur.

Omersa's status with the program going forward is not clear. Athletes can opt out of the 2020-21 season for COVID-19 concerns and return next year without losing eligibility.

The Gophers, coming off their first loss of the season at Illinois, host St. Louis Sunday night at Williams Arena.