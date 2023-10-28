Jordan Nubin, Daniel Jackson lead Gophers to 27-12 win over Michigan State

article

The University of Minnesota football team took "next man up" to an entirely new level in a 27-12 win over Michigan State on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Jordan Nubin is the No. 5 running back on the depth chart. He got the call against the Spartans Saturday with Bryce Williams, Darius Taylor and Zach Evans all injured, and Sean Tyler losing a fumble on the first offensive series. Nubin made the most of his chance with 40 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns as the Gophers improved to 5-3 on the season, and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

Normally when you hear the name Nubin with the Gophers, you think of Tyler, the super senior and All-American safety. Saturday, it was the redshirt sophomore Jordan, who came to Minnesota as a walk-on safety and capitalized with the running back room depleted. He had a career-high in rushing after entering the day with six carries for 25 yards. His older brother, Tyler, spent much of the day celebrating him on the sideline, even missing a few defensive meetings on the bench watching him run the ball.

Jordan’s first career touchdown came from 18 yards out that gave the Gophers a 17-6 lead with 12:07 to play. Tyler sprinted down the sideline to celebrate his brother’s score His second was from two yards out with 4:11 to play and gave Minnesota a 24-12 lead, all but sealing the win.

Athan Kaliakmanis was 14-of-22 for 200 yards, a touchdown to Daniel Jackson, a third quarter interception and lost a fumble on a sack on the Gophers’ second offensive series. Jackson finished with seven catches for 120 yards, and his 22-yard touchdown over the middle late in the first half gave Minnesota a 10-6 lead after a slow start.

The Gophers lost turnovers on each of their first two possessions, but held Michigan State to a pair of field goals.

On defense, Cody Lindenberg made his first start of the season after missing seven games and had three tackles, including a tackle for loss. The Gophers limited the Spartans to 299 total yards, 109 on the ground and 4-of-13 on third down. Jah Joyner added a sack fumble and recovery in the fourth quarter, and Tre’Von Jones sealed the win with a late interception.

Tyler had one more carry after losing the first quarter fumble, and caught one pass for an 8-yard loss when his knee was down after what should’ve been a 15-yard gain. The Gophers got the win despite losing the turnover battle 3-2. Their offense was balanced, with both 200 yards rushing and passing on the day.

The Gophers have now won two straight and remain in the Big Ten West conversation, hosting Illinois next Saturday. It wasn't the fastest start, but there was no letdown after an emotional win at Iowa last week.