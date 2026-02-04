Gophers fans storm Williams Arena floor after beating No. 10 Michigan State, 76-73

The Brief The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat No. 10-ranked Michigan State 76-73 Wednesday night, the program's third win over a ranked opponent under first-year coach Niko Medved. Gophers' fans celebrated the win by storming the court at Williams Arena. Fans also rushed the court earlier this season after wins over Indiana and Iowa. Gophers' players pulled a prank on Medved in the locker room, delaying their celebration when he entered in jubilation.



Gophers’ fans rush the court

What we know:

When the clock hit zero and the Gophers had finished off the upset win, fans celebrated by rushing the court at Williams Arena to be with the players on the floor. It’s the third time that’s happened this season. Fans rushed the floor after the Gophers opened Big Ten play with a win over then No. 22-ranked Indiana. They also stormed the court after a win over rival Iowa.

Gophers stun No. 10 Michigan State, 76-73

By the numbers:

The Gophers got their biggest win under first-year coach Niko Medved Wednesday night, a 76-73 wire-to-wire win over the Spartans. Minnesota led by as many as 17 points in the second half, and 14 with three minutes to play, before the Spartans used a 20-6 run to cut the Gophers’ lead to as little as two at 73-71.

But the Gophers made just enough plays, and enough free throws, down the stretch to pull off the upset, and end a seven-game losing streak. Four of those seven losses came by four points or less, and two games went to overtime.

Gophers’ players prank Niko Medved

The backstory:

Gophers’ players gave coach Medved a good prank celebrating in the locker room. Medved entered after doing postgame interviews, and ran in yelling, "Let’s freaking go!!" Players sat in their chairs at the locker stalls silent for a second before mobbing Medved with water bottles.

The Gophers are 11-12 on the season, and 4-8 in Big Ten play with eight regular season games left. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led the Gophers with 22 points and seven rebounds. Cade Tyson added 17, and Langston Reynolds had 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

They host Maryland Sunday afternoon.