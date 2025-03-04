Gophers expect to have Dawson Garcia for Senior Night against Wisconsin

The Brief The Gophers men's basketball team (15-14, 7-11) hosts rival Wisconsin on Wednesday for Senior Night, the home finale for Minnesota. Parker Fox and Dawson Garcia are among up to 10 Gophers players who will participate in Senior Night. Minnesota is tied for 11th in the Big Ten with 2 games left. The bottom 3 teams in the league do not qualify for the Big Ten Tournament.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team closes out its home schedule Wednesday night, and there’s not a better way than against rival Wisconsin.

It’s also Senior Night for the Gophers (15-14, 7-11), and 10 players will be honored before they face the Badgers. It’ll be the final time on the Williams Arena court for Dawson Garcia, and Parker Fox. Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday Garcia should be available against the Badgers. He injured an ankle in Minnesota’s win at Nebraska, and missed the closing minutes.

"This time of year every time has got a couple guys that either are practicing limited or not at all. We’ll be smart with it, I expect to see what it looks like and give it a go," Johnson said.

Garcia will go down as one of best players in program history in just three seasons, scoring 1,492 points with two games left, and hopefully, the Big Ten Tournament.

It;'s also the last home game for six senior transfers, including Minneapolis native Lu'Cye Patterson. he said it'll be emotional, but they can't let it sidetrack their goal of having a postseason.

"Pretty sure there’s going to be a lot of emotion tomorrow, but I’m here for a reason. Just to try to win these games, we’ve got a big goal in mind so I’m not letting that sidetrack that," Patterson said.

Last hurrah for Parker Fox

Why you should care:

It’ll also be the last game for Parker Fox, who has worn the Gophers’ jersey for two full seasons after missing the previous two with knee injuries. Fox, a Mahtomedi native, transferred home after being an All-American at Division II Northern State.

He’s heard the jokes about his eighth college season, but wouldn’t change it for anything.

"People are asking how many Senior Nights am I going to have?" Fox said. "I’m the only player that’s been through all four of Ben’s years. Super proud of the direction he’s led this program."

"Fox has been here with me from Day 1. He was one of the first calls I made when I got the job," Johnson said.

Big Ten Tournament chase

Dig deeper:

Every win the Gophers can get is crucial. With the league expanding to 18 teams this year, the bottom three teams in the league at season’s end don’t make the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers are currently tied for 11th with games left against the Badgers and at Rutgers.

They’ve had an odd season, with home losses to Washington and Penn State when they were last place in the Big Ten. The Gophers also have five true road wins for the first time in 50-plus years. They gave themselves a chance at a postseason with Saturday’s win at Nebraska.

"We’re playing our best basketball now. To have them play the way they’re playing now confidence-wise, that’s the exciting part. Now you don’t want it to end," Johnson said. "That’s the motivator, we’ve got a lot of guys that don’t want it to end."