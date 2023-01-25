Gophers Coaches Show: Ben Johnson, Ta’Lon Cooper talk basketball

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9, and this week we’re talking University of Minnesota men’s basketball with Ben Johnson and Ta’Lon Cooper.

It’s been a tough season for the Gophers in Johnson’s second year as head coach. Minnesota is 7-11 through 18 games, and is 1-7 in Big Ten play. That lone victory came at Ohio State, in which we go an all-access look at both teams on Fox Sports 1. Both Johnson and Chris Holtmann were mic’d up, we got a look at team huddles during timeouts and live looks in the locker room at halftime and after the game.

Since that win, the Gophers have lost three straight to Illinois, Purdue and most recently Sunday at Michigan.

Ben Johnson and Ta’Lon Cooper join Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard to talk about the season so far, and give a look at Wednesday night’s game against Indiana.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show!