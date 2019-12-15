Gophers basketball upsets #3 Ohio State, Carr scores career-high 35 points

article

The Golden Gophers got a big win against a top basketball program Sunday night, upsetting the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The unranked Gophers not only got the win but took down the Buckeyes by double digits, 84-71, while leading for much of the night.

Guard Marcus Carr led the way for the Gophers scoring a career-high 35 points, shooting 12 for 17 from the field, with seven assists.

And while the Gophers shots were falling, Ohio State struggled shooting just 39 percent from the field. The Gophers also outmanned the Buckeyes on the boards, grabbing 36 rebounds to the Buckeyes' 21.

Sunday's win for the Gophers while a surprise wasn't unprecedented. Big Ten home teams are now 13-0 in conference play so far this season.

The win gets the struggling Gophers to .500 on the season. The Gophers will head on the road for their next game in Tulsa on Saturday taking on Oklahoma State.