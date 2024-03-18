Gopher women’s basketball gets first round bye for WNIT

article

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball season isn’t over just yet.

The Gophers on Sunday accepted an invitation to play in the WNIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament, and WBIT. Minnesota will be making its seventh appearance in the tournament, and first under Dawn Plitzuweit.

"We are excited to continue to compete and grow as a team," Plitzuweit said in a statement. "This year we have had some incredible moments, faced adversity, but through it all we have continued to develop and improve. Getting the opportunity to be a part of the WNIT is a great honor and we are ready to get back on the court later this week!"

The Gophers (16-15) learned Monday afternoon they are getting a first round bye, and will play the winner of Pacific/Cal Poly at a time and date to be determined. Minnesota was 14-5 and in NCAA Tournament consideration before Mara Braun went down with a season-ending foot injury at Illinois. The Gophers finished losing 10 of their last 12.

Minnesota was last in the WNIT two years ago, and is 6-6 all-time.