Gopher Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks struggles amid 5-9 season

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Whalen talks lessons learned after facing top Big 10 teams

Gopher women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen discusses how the team is working to get back to their winning ways after their 3-game win streak was snapped.

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is finding life in the Big Ten difficult as they try to pave their way through a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week on the Gopher Coaches Show, Lindsay Whalen joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue and KFAN Gophers analyst Justin Gaard to talk about the Gophers’ season. Minnesota has dropped to 5-9 overall and 4-8 in Big Ten play after consecutive losses to league powers Iowa and Ohio State.

The Gophers had won three straight games before falling to Iowa, 94-68, on Jan. 31 at Williams Arena. Last Sunday, they traveled to Ohio State and lost 83-59.

Whalen talks about the team’s recent struggles, trying to finish strong and where the Gophers are at as a program 14 games into the season. Watch the video for the full show!