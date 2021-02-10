Gopher Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks struggles amid 5-9 season

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is finding life in the Big Ten difficult as they try to pave their way through a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week on the Gopher Coaches Show, Lindsay Whalen joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue and KFAN Gophers analyst Justin Gaard to talk about the Gophers’ season. Minnesota has dropped to 5-9 overall and 4-8 in Big Ten play after consecutive losses to league powers Iowa and Ohio State.

The Gophers had won three straight games before falling to Iowa, 94-68, on Jan. 31 at Williams Arena. Last Sunday, they traveled to Ohio State and lost 83-59.

Whalen talks about the team’s recent struggles, trying to finish strong and where the Gophers are at as a program 14 games into the season. Watch the video for the full show!