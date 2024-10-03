Expand / Collapse search

Edina vs. Shakopee high school football: How to watch

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 3, 2024 12:15pm CDT
High School Sports
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Shakopee hosts Edina in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com, FOX Local and YouTube. 

How to stream Edina vs. Shakopee

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Shakopee.

Stream the game in the player above, on your TV via FOX LOCAL, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule: 

  • Friday, Oct. 4: Edina at Shakopee at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 11: Chanhassen at Chaska at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: Andover at Robbinsdale Armstrong at 7 p.m.