Gabe Kalscheur on Wolves in Summer League: ‘Everyone has something to prove’

Gabe Kalscheur is back in a familiar spot this week, wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves’ jersey and working out at Mayo Clinic Square.

The former DeLaSalle, Gophers and Iowa State guard spent last year in the NBA G League with the Capital City Go-Go of the Washington Wizards, then eventually with the Iowa Wolves. After doing a pre-draft workout with the Timberwolves a few years ago and scrimmaging, he’s getting another chance with his hometown team.

"It feels great, this organization has always done right by me," Kalscheur said. "Continue to just put in the work, that’s going to pay off down the road."

He played seven games with the Capital City Go-Go and in 14 games with the Iowa Wolves, he averaged 4.4 points per game. What did he learn in the G League? Be ready when your number is called.

"Star at your role, star at your opportunity and when your opportunity comes, you’ve got to make the most out of it. You never know when that’s going to come but when it does, you’ve got to be ready," Kalscheur said.

Kalscheur was an All-Big 12 pick in his senior season at Iowa State, and helped lead the Cyclones to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He played his first three seasons at Minnesota, and transferred after Richard Pitino’s departure.

He says he has something to prove with the Timberwolves in Las Vegas.

"I feel like everyone has something to prove, myself included. Knowing how my career has gone so far, I still have a lot to prove in my career," Kalscheur said. "I know I’m a lights out shooter and can defend at a high level, so just trying to impact and show that to the team."

TERRENCE SHANNON JR. WANTS TO WIN NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

The Timbewolves open Summer League play on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas. First round pick Terrence Shannon made his goals very clear on Tuesday.

"I want to win the whole league. Anything I do, I want to compete and win," Shannon said. "That’s what I anticipate, I anticipate us winning, all of us going out and playing hard and getting a win."

Shannon and Rob Dilliingham will play their first games as Timberwolves’ first round picks on Friday. Assistant coach Max Lefevre shed some light on what they should expect.

"It’s going to be super physical, it’s going to be ugly. You just gotta be ready to compete, that’s the biggest thing," Lefevre said. "Some of these rookies have a job, you don’t have to give it to them. But some of these guys in Summer League, they got no jobs and they’re playing for their lives. Just be ready for that."