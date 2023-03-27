Fox 9 Sports Now: Talking Timberwolves playoff push with WCCO Radio’s Henry Lake

It’s officially crunch time for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With seven regular season games to play, the Timberwolves are in the gut of a battle for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs. They beat the Golden State Warriors 99-96 Sunday night to improve to 38-37 on the season, and are currently in the No. 7 spot in the West.

The Timberwolves are a half game behind the Warriors for the No. 6 spot, which would avoid a play-in series, and a game behind the L.A. Clippers for the No. 5 spot. They’re just 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the No. 4 spot, and home court in the first round of the playoffs.

They’re also just two games clear of the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 11 spot, and missing the playoffs altogether.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Ahmad Hicks talked with WCCO Radio’s Henry Lake about the season so far, what the playoff picture looks like, the return of Karl-Anthony Towns and if the Timberwolves can make a run if they make the playoffs.

Sunday night, Towns hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Timberwolves a massive win over the Warriors. Last Wednesday, Towns hit a pair of free throws with just seconds left in his return from a calf injury to lead Minnesota over the Atlanta Hawks.

