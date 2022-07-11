Fox 9 Sports Now: Kyle Rudolph talks charity, possible return to Vikings?

For Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota is home and will always be home.

The Vikings drafted Rudolph in the second round in 2011, and he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with Minnesota before being released and signing with the New York Giants last season. Rudolph is the Vikings’ franchise leader among tight ends with 48 career touchdowns.

Could a return to Minnesota for the 2022 season be in the cards for Rudolph? Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Rudolph caught up with Jim Rich as he’s in the Twin Cities for his annual Champions for Children golf tournament at Windsong Farm to benefit the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

With NFL training camps about two weeks away, Rudolph is currently a free agent.

"Training camp is right around the corner, so I’m getting the itch to get back to work, get back to football. Where that is, I don’t know yet," Rudolph said.

Would he be interested in a return to the Vikings?

"It would definitely interest me. This is home for us, certainly it would make life a lot easier for my wife and four kids to stay in the house that we live in here. This place is extremely special to us, that organization is special to us. To be able to come back and have an opportunity to play there again and fight to accomplish the only goal that I never accomplished as a Viking, win a championship, that would be great. But we’ll see," Rudolph said.

Watch the video for the full interview with Rudolph.