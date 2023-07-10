Fox 9 Sports Now: Dawn Mitchell talks Wild hockey with Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Wild may be in offseason mode, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy over in St. Paul.

The Wild hosted developmental camp for rookies and prospects last weekend at TRIA Rink. Last week, the Wild traded a 2024 seventh round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Patrick Maroon and Max Cajkovic. Also last week, the Wild signed forwards Vinni Lettieri and Jake Luchinni.

In late June, the Wild announced qualifying offers for Calen Addison, Brandon Duhaime and goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Friday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Dawn Mitchel sat down with Sarah McLellan, the Wild beat reporter for the Star Tribune, to talk about the offseason so far and what all the moves mean.

Watch the full video for all things Minnesota Wild.