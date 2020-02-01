Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson makes Hall of Fame

article

A former Vikings player is headed to the Hall of Fame, officials announced on Saturday.

Former guard Steve Hutchinson will join a loaded 2020 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility.

A video posted to Twitter by the Vikings showed Hutch and his family getting emotional when the knock finally came from Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Hutchinson played in the NFL for 12 years, including five seasons with the Vikings. During that time, he played in all 169 games, made the Pro Bowl seven times, and was named an All Pro in five seasons.

Hutchinson was also named among the All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

He joins Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, Edgerrin James, and Troy Polamalu in the Class of 2020 for modern-era players.