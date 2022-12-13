Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tears ACL, will miss rest of the season

Published 
Updated 5:26PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Kyler Murray injures knee in Cardinals' loss to the Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.

Murray went down on the third play of the game. He was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

"Minor setback for a major comeback," the Cardinals tweeted on Dec. 13. "We know @K1 will be back and better than ever. Heal soon QB1."

In a press conference Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "he'll be done for the year" and that it's "tough to see."

The Patriots rallied to win the game, 27-13.

190c061b-New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizon (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

