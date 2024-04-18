Anthony Edwards on selection to Olympic team: ‘It’s going to mean a lot’

article

It became official this week that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be one of 12 players representing Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

That process started as early as last season, as Edwards’ ascension in the NBA led to him receiving a rookie supermax contract extension to stay in Minnesota. Last summer, Edwards was one of the best players on Team USA as they finished fourth at the FIBA World Cup.

He’ll be on a roster that features Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Edwards talked about being selected for Team USA earlier this week at practice as the Timberwolves get set to face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Playoffs.

"It’s going to mean a lot, it’s going to be super fun seeing those guys go to work, seeing how they work every day on their craft. I feel like I work super hard on my craft every day, that’s something I’m looking forward to," Edwards said. "If they need me, I’ll be out there ready to go."

Edwards led Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in scoring and minutes over an eight-game stretch. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He had 35 points in 29 minutes against Lithuania.

With the Timberwolves, Edwards is leading the team in scoring at nearly 26 points per game. He was an All-Star, should be an All-NBA player and takes every big moment head-on. He’s been the go-to player in a 56-26 regular season that has Minnesota as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. He’s a big reason why the Timberwolves had their best regular season in 20 years.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch couldn’t be more proud that Edwards will play in the Olympics.

"It’s incredible. There was only a couple guys left over from the group last summer, he was clearly the leader of that group. We’re all really proud and pleased that he was selected," Finch said. "It’s going to be an incredible honor to represent in Paris, but also just to be around all those guys and see how these high-level guys go about their business."

Team USA will be seeking its fifth straight gold medal later this summer. For now, the Olympics will have to wait. Edwards and the Timberwolves have a chance to win their first playoff series in two decades, if they can get past the Suns.