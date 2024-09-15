49ers wanted to trade for Vikings star Justin Jefferson this offseason

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the 2024 home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the 49ers reportedly wanted to trade for Justin Jefferson this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers were one of several teams that inquired about Jefferson’s availability as he sought a contract extension. Jefferson did not play in last year’s meeting between the two teams due to a hamstring injury.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah couldn’t hang up the phone fast enough, whenever that call came. The Vikings' top priority this past offseason was keeping their All-Pro receiver in Minnesota on a long-term contract. The Vikings got Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he's been one of the best receivers in the league ever since.

Why it matters

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension before the start of mandatory mini camp in June, with $110 million guaranteed. The 49ers spent most of the offseason in a contract dispute with receiver Brandon Aiyuk, before he signed a new contract.

Jefferson had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 28-6 win at the New York Giants.

Jordan Addison among Vikings inactives

Jordan Addison is the biggest name among Vikings’ inactives Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury against the Giants and did not return. Giants linebacker Darius Masau got fined more than $4,696 for the tackle that Addison got injured on. The NFL deemed it a "hip drop" tackle, and Addison's right leg got rolled up on. It's the opposite ankle of the one he injured in joint practices at Cleveland during training camp. There is no timetable for Addison's return.

His absence means Jalen Nailor is likely the No. 2 receiver, and more snaps for Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and more work for Aaron Jones out of the backfield.

Andrew Van Ginkel, Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith and Brian O’Neill all appeared on Thursday’s injury report, but all are active for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.