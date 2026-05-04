Scottie Scheffler commits to 3M Open in Blaine

The Brief The 3M Open is back at TPC Twin Cities for its eighth year, and the biggest name in golf will be coming to Blaine. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on Monday committed to playing in the 3M Open. The tournament has featured some of the biggest names in golf since its inception, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.



Minnesota’s annual PGA Tour stop returns to TPC Twin Cities in late July as the 3M Open is back for its eighth year.

This year, the biggest name in golf has committed to coming to Blaine.

Scottie Scheffler commits to 3M Open

The backstory:

3M Open tournament officials announced Monday that Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, has committed to play in the 3M Open. It will mark his inaugural appearance in a tournament that has had top players including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.

The tournament's social media team on Sunday leaked that a big name would be coming to Blaine, with a staffer hanging a caddie bib at a locker stall.

Scheffler is the reigning PGA Championship and Open Championship winner, and has 20 PGA Tour victories along with four major titles. Scheffler has spent 155 consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Scottie Scheffler to the 3M Open," said Tracy West, 3M Open Co-Executive Director. "He’s one of the game’s elite players, and his commitment adds even more excitement to what is shaping up to be a strong and competitive field."

Scheffler just finished second to Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship.

3M Open details

The 3M Open is set for July 20-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. It will be the week after the Open Championship, the last major on the PGA Tour calendar.

Past champions:

Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019. Michael Thompson won the 2020 event altered by COVID-19, Cameron Champ got the title in 2021, Tony Finau won it in 2022, Lee Hodges won in 2023, Jhonattan Vegas took the title in 2024 and Kurt Kityama won it last summer.

The 3M Open is also the penultimate event in the regular season leading up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, so we could see more big names come in that need points to be eligible for the PGA’s postseason.