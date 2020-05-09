More artists, guests announced for Shine on Minnesota

article

More artists and special guests have been announced for Shine On Minnesota, a broadcast event from FOX 9, in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio, featuring local musicians to benefit Minnesota nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcast event will air on FOX 9 and stream live at fox9.com/live, Sunday at 7 p.m., May 10, and will include entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages, and stories of hope from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities, including:

Previously announced artists and guests include

-Dessa with the Minnesota Orchestra

-Soul Asylum

-Andrew Zimmern

-New Power Generation

-Michael Shynes

-Children’s Theatre Company

-Stokley Williams

-Okee Dokee Brothers

-Vikings SKOL Line

-Jeremy Messersmith

-P.J. Fleck

-Yam Haus

Additional artists and guests include:

-Eva Igo

-VocalEssence

-Minnesota Opera

-Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam

-Dylan Hicks

-Joel McKinnon Miller

-Sounds of Blackness

-Bionik

-Lucas Meachem

-T. Mychael Rambo

-Koo Koo Kangaroo

-NUNNABOVE

-Native American Youth Drum Group

-Yia Vang

-Caitlyn Smith

-C.J. Ham from the Minnesota Vikings

-Tyler Miller from Minnesota United

-Marcus Foligno from the Minnesota Wild

-Lexie Brown from the Minnesota Lynx

-Dr. Jakub Tolar from the University of Minnesota

-Former Minnesota Twins players Jack Morris and Justin Morneau

-Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

-Minnesota Timberwolveshead coach Ryan Saunders

-Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

-Juxtaposition Arts

-May Lee-Yang and Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay (from Compas)

Shine On Minnesota will be hosted by FOX 9's Jason Matheson and Alix Kendall, MPR News anchor Cathy Wurzer and The Current’s Jill Riley. The May 10 broadcast event will raise funds for local nonprofits that help Minnesotans who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with GiveMN, proceeds from the “Shine On Minnesota” broadcast event will be donated to:

-Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need;

-Springboard for the Arts to support Minnesota artists during the pandemic; and

-MN Central Kitchen to help the restaurant industry tackle hunger and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Abbott, a global health technology company with a large presence in Minnesota, will generously match all donations, up to $50,000. Abbott helps people live more fully with their life-changing technologies and products. In recent weeks, it has launched three new diagnostics tests to help in the fight against COVID-19, and with its foundation, the Abbott Fund, is supporting relief efforts globally, providing millions in funding and products to help frontline workers and communities in need.

