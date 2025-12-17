Minnesota walleye fishing: DNR considers reducing statewide limit

The Brief The Minnesota DNR is considering reducing the statewide walleye possession limit from six to four fish. The proposal aims to maintain quality walleye fishing amid changing lake conditions and technological advances. If approved, the limit would take effect in May 2027.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is considering a reduction in the statewide walleye possession limit for the first time in decades.

Changes to Minnesota's walleye limit

Big picture view:

The DNR is seeking public input on possibly reducing the statewide walleye possession limit from six to four fish, a regulation that has been in place since 1956. The change aims to maintain quality fishing amid changing lake conditions and technological advances in fishing.

According to the DNR, tools such as GPS devices and sensitive fish-finding electronics, along with social media posts directing anglers to hotspots, have made anglers more effective at catching fish and could strain local walleye populations.

The DNR's most recent statewide angler survey showed that 48% of respondents support the change, while 23% oppose it. Additionally, interviews conducted from 2021-2023 revealed that 67% of anglers are in favor of the proposal.

The DNR also notes that most of the state’s walleye-producing lakes, which account for about 40% of Minnesota's annual harvest, already operate with reduced limits. A statewide change, the department said, would simplify the rules and make them more uniform.

What's next:

The change, if approved, would take effect in May 2027. Find more on the DNR’s proposal here.