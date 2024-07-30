Yia Vang opens Vinai in northeast Minneapolis

article

Chef Yia Vang's new restaurant Vinai officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

Named after the refugee camp where his parents met, and where he was born, Vang calls the restaurant a 'love letter' to his parents who taught him to cook.

Vang still utilizes their methods and recipes and considers the space another opportunity to share his Hmong culture with the Twin Cities.

FOX 9 previously spoke with Vang about his upbringing, and the opening of his Union Hmong Kitchen location on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Vinai is located in northeast Minneapolis, next to Young Joni.