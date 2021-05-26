Xcel Energy launches forgiveness program for those behind on bills

Xcel Energy launched a new program that provides up to 75% past-due forgiveness for those behind on energy bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced Wednesday that the program, launched earlier this month, forgives up to 75% of a customer's past-due balance when they enroll in a payment plan and stay current on that plan. So far, more than 1,200 eligible customers have enrolled in the Payment Plan Credit Program.

The Payment Plan Credit Program is available to Xcel Energy residential electric customers who have between $1,000 to $4,000 in past due charges.

