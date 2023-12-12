5 people arrested after ATM theft, standoff in Roseville hotel

article

Suspects of an ATM theft in Roseville were taken into custody after a two-hour standoff at the Key Inn.

According to Roseville Deputy Chief of Police Joe Adams, suspects stole an ATM at Great Southern Bank on County Road B2 around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police located the vehicle believed to be involved, with two people inside. The suspects fled, but one person was arrested. The other evaded capture.

Information from the suspect and gathered from the vehicle led police to the Key Inn, where a two-hour standoff ensued. It ended without further incident, police said.

Five people were arrested in connection to the ATM theft and the subsequent standoff, Adams said.