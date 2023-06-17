Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on I-94 in Washington County

article

Authorities say a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 94 died after crashing into a FedEx truck early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-94 at Manning Avenue around 3:30 a.m. near Afton. The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was heading the wrong way in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a FedEx freightliner, causing both vehicles to start on fire.

The 69-year-old FedEx driver from Wisconsin was pulled from the burning vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the report.

Authorities did not release further information about the Dodge Ram driver or why they were driving in the opposite lanes of traffic.