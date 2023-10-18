World record pumpkin to get carved at Mall of America

A pumpkin so large it made the Guinness Book of World Records is making its way back to its home state of Minnesota, offering spectators the chance to see its carving at the Mall of America.

Travis Gienger, who is a teacher and pumpkin grower from Anoka County, broke the record with his 2,749-pound pumpkin named "Michael Jordan" during the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

Following a tour of multiple locations – including the Anoka Halloween Parade on Oct. 20-22 – the pumpkin will be carved at the Mall of America from Nov. 2-11.

While official details of the event haven’t been released yet, proceeds from events will be going to Tunnels to Towers and WNYHeroes organizations.

Between its appearances, Michael Jordan will be in a refrigerated shop, sleeping and getting ready for its next appearance, the announcement says.

Gienger also held the previous record for heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds in 2022.