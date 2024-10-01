Work crew sparks police response at Minnetonka High School

A work crew that didn't check in properly sparked a police response at Minnetonka High School on Tuesday.

What we know

Police say the school was briefly placed into lockdown as they checked on reports of a suspicious person around 9:30 a.m.

"We are responding to a suspicious person at Minnetonka High School," a post on X read. "The school is currently on lockdown while we respond to verify the report. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area."

About 20 minutes later, police said the situation was resolved and the "suspicious person" turned out to be a work crew.

What they’re saying

In a message sent out to families shortly after 10 a.m., the school said the crew had failed to check in at the school and were spotted working on the roof.

"Police were looking into a situation outside of the building," said the school. "A work crew that had not checked in properly at the high school was on the roof, and that caused concerns until they were identified."