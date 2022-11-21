Woodbury Police investigating report of ‘someone shot’, crash through garage

Woodbury Police are investigating reports of a possible assault and crash that occurred on the 500 block of Lake View Drive.

According to police reports were received at 4:26 p.m. that a "car crashed through garage" and "someone got shot."

Officers arrived and found a juvenile that had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another juvenile passenger was unharmed.

The suspects had fled on foot prior to police arriving.

Washington County sent a Code Red emergency call asking residents in the area to shelter in place, but now believe there is no threat to public at this time.

Police believe that the suspects and the victim were known to each other, and that a disagreement led up to the firearm discharge and crash.