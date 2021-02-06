Woman taken into custody after deadly stabbing of former partner in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A woman has been arrested after an early Saturday morning stabbing in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota left a man dead.

Police responded around 12:33 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. At the scene, police say they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

After the stabbing, police say they took a woman at the scene into custody. They say the woman had been in a long-term relationship with the victim but wasn't currently living with the man.

Police say, when the stabbing occurred, the woman was trying to get the victim out of her house.

Officers aren't looking for any other suspects in the case. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. It's unclear if the woman is facing charges.