Woman pleads guilty in Maple Grove tubing crash that injured 2 kids

A 36-year-old Maple Grove woman has pleaded guilty for operating the boat during a 2019 tubing crash that seriously injured two children.

As part of a plea agreement, Jordan Seitz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm through gross negligence. Her case had been delayed amid the pandemic.

According to the criminal complaint, in July 2019 Seitz was hosting a boating party for her daughter at Eagle Lake in Maple Grove. Seitz was driving the boat and pulling two rafts with riders on them when one of the rafts collided with a dock. A boy suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken back, while a girl suffered a closed head injury.

The defense told FOX 9 Seitz's blood alcohol concentration was 0.087, which is just over the legal limit, after she stepped off the boat.

She will be sentenced on July 6.