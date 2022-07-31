Woman killed in deadly shooting at Brooklyn Center home

article

A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in a Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

Police say they responded around 1 p.m. to the shooting at a home on 68th Avenue North near Vera Cruz Avenue. At the scene, officers discovered a woman who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown. However, speaking with witnesses, police say they were able to identify a suspect who was arrested a few hours later in St. Louis Park. That man is currently being questioned by police and will be sent to the Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges.

Police say they found multiple firearms in the suspect's possession when they made the arrest.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but officers say the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act.