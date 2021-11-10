Woman found dead, son arrested in St. Paul

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. Officials say her son was arrested in connection to her death.

According to police, at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was badly beaten.

A man in his 30s was found in the home and was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The case is still under investigation. This is the 33rd homicide of the year for St. Paul.