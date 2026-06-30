Woman fights off kidnapping attempt while pushing infant, Fond du Lac County man arrested

The Brief A woman and her 1-year-old son were attacked during an alleged kidnapping attempt on the Mascoutin Valley Trail in Rosendale, Wisconsin, on June 29. A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies identified him using eyewitness accounts and security cameras. Authorities say the incident appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Authorities say a man has been arrested after a woman and her young son were attacked on a trail in remote Wisconsin during an alleged kidnapping attempt.

Mascoutin Valley Trail attack

What we know:

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 3:30 p.m. on June 29 to the Mascoutin Valley Trail near Willow Creek Road after a 27-year-old woman reported that an unknown man approached her while she was walking her 1-year-old son in a stroller.

According to authorities, the woman told deputies the man attacked her by putting a white cloth over her mouth and grabbing her around the neck.

The woman told authorities that she was able to fight him off and run home with her son before calling 911.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office says that deputies and detectives canvassed the area, and the victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and a vehicle, which helped investigators.

Fond du Lac County kidnapping attempt arrest

Why you should care:

Authorities say they collected witness accounts and security camera footage, helping them identify a 21-year-old man as the suspect.

Around 10:46 p.m. the same night, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Rosendale and arrested the suspect.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says the suspect is currently being held on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.