Woman fatally shot in Minneapolis early Wednesday

A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday in Minneapolis, according to police.

Minneapolis Police say they responded at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting near Thomas Avenue North and Oak Park Avenue North, where officers found a woman in her late 20s or early 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound outside a home.

MPD says officers performed live-saving measures until EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital, where she later died.

At this point in the investigation police believe the victim was shot outside a residence.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The medical examiner will identify the victim.