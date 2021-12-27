Woman accused of 'random' shooting in St. Paul now facing charges in Maplewood

article

A woman accused of randomly firing shots at a car in St. Paul is now charged with a similar incident in Maplewood.

Forty-four-year-old Layota Weston was arrested earlier this month for the shooting in St. Paul. In those charges, police said Weston fired several shots at a vehicle near the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue on October 19.

Inside the vehicle were two small children, a 14-year-old girl, and the driver, a 21-year-old woman. While bullets hit the vehicle, no one was hurt.

The victim in Maplewood, however, wasn't so lucky. In the charges, police say the shots fired by Weston on July 1 struck a 29-year-old woman in the head.

Police said, in that incident, the victim was driving on Highway 61 when she passed a slow-moving BMW SUV. As she passed, the person in the vehicle shot at her. She was hit in the head but survived the injuries. The victim's five-year-old son was also cut by shattered glass.

Investigators say cell phone records place Weston in the area of the shooting on that day.

Advertisement

She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in a drive by shooting.