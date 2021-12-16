Woman charged with randomly shooting at cars in St. Paul

A West St. Paul woman has been charged with randomly firing a gun at occupied cars on at least two occasions.

One incident is from October 19th, 2021 when the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Latoya Weston, fired several shots at a car driven by a 21-year-old woman, her 14-year-old sister and two small children near the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Marshall Avenue in St. Paul.

While the bullets hit the victim’s car, no one was injured.

The victim told police she had no interaction with the suspect prior to the shooting.

The charges say Weston was also involved in an incident in July where she fired shots at a stranger’s car.

Investigators say after matching the white BMW involved to Weston they were also able to confirm her cell phone was in the area of the October shooting when it happened. A search warrant was executed at Weston’s home where a .38 automatic pistol was found. The bullets recovered from the scene of the shooting were .38 caliber.

Weston was arrested and has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.