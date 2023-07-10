Wisconsin’s ‘most wanted sex offender’ arrested in Minneapolis

The U.S. Marshals Service’s North Star Fugitive Task Force (NSFTF) has arrested a ‘most wanted sex offender absconder’ following a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck in Minneapolis.

Hajji McReynolds, 45, was wanted on multiple warrants out of Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, including two counts of first-degree child sexual assault (repeated contact with a child under age 13), being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, failure to update sex offender registry information, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. At the time of his arrest, McReynolds also had a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating his rules of community supervision.

McReynolds is currently on parole for two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine and was required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program (SORP) following a 2005 conviction for three counts of solicitation of prostitutes in Eau Claire County during which he used a combination of verbal coercion, threats, and hands-on force towards a female adult acquaintance.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service, due to his noncompliance, McReynolds was identified as a "most wanted sex offender absconder" for the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Madison after they adopted the case from Eau Claire County in March 2023.

In April 2023, an investigation determined McReynolds was likely in Minnesota and requested assistance from the North Star Fugitive Task Force.

On June 28, the NSFTF conducted an operation to attempt to locate McReynolds at his suspected residence but observed him leaving with a known female associate and two female children between the ages of 8 to 12 years old.

Soon after McReynolds was observed entering a U-Haul truck at a dealership with one of the juvenile females, and proceeded to drive away.

The NSFTF conducted a traffic stop on the U-Haul and took McReynolds into custody without incident. He has since been transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center in Minneapolis to face extradition on his Wisconsin charges.