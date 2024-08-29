Wisconsin West Nile virus: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized so far

The Brief Two Wisconsin residents are dead and another was hospitalized after being infected by West Nile virus. West Nile virus has also been detected in mosquitos, animals and healthy blood donors whose blood screened positive for West Nile virus. The first three human cases have been reported in Outagmie, Fond du Lac and Brown counties.



Two Wisconsin residents reportedly died from West Nile virus (WNV) and another was hospitalized, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

What we know

The Wisconsin DHS says two people are dead and another was hospitalized after they all contracted West Nile virus.

The virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not spread directly from person to person.

Wisconsin health officials say there are an average of 18 WNV cases in the state every year. Virus transmission can reportedly happen anywhere and any time and place mosquitoes are present. The best way to avoid the virus is to avoid mosquitoes and eliminate their breeding sites.

Most people infected with WNV do not have any symptoms. Others experience symptoms like fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue. In rare cases, some people develop high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, paralysis, seizure and coma.

What they're saying

DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director Traci DeSalvo released the following statement:

"DHS is saddened to hear about the deaths of Wisconsin residents from West Nile Virus. Although people with weakened immune systems tend to be at greatest risk, severe West Nile virus can occur in people of all ages. It is important for all Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent mosquito bites when outdoors."