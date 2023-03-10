Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper struck by car while investigating crash on I-94

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

LUCAS TOWNSHIP, Wis. (FOX 9) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hit by a car on Interstate 94 while responding to an unrelated crash in Dunn County Thursday night. 

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on I-94 near mile marker 33 in the Lucas Township, located in the western part of the state. 

The trooper was struck by a passing car while standing alongside a pickup truck on the right shoulder of the freeway. The pickup truck with two men inside was also hit, but the men were uninjured. 

The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three people in the passing vehicle were not injured in the crash, according to law enforcement.  

The sheriff’s office said the road conditions were slippery and covered in snow at the time of the crash and reminded drivers to slow down when the road conditions get bad. 