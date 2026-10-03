Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Bradley Ritger dies in line-of-duty fall from bridge

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The Brief Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Bradley Ritger, 29, died Oct. 2 after falling from a bridge while responding to a traffic pursuit on Sept. 21. Ritger had served with the Wisconsin State Patrol for nearly five years, primarily in the Dunn County area. Funeral arrangements are being made by the family, who are asking for privacy.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Wisconsin trooper death

What we know:

Trooper Bradley Ritger, 29, was responding to a traffic pursuit on Sept. 21 when he deployed a tire deflation device on a bridge deck west of the Dunn County/Eau Claire County line, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin State Patrol.

As Ritger went to take cover, he fell from the bridge onto the road below. Ritger died from his injuries on Oct. 2.

What they're saying:

"The entire law enforcement community mourns the loss of a brave and dedicated colleague. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten and while he may not be with us, his legacy will forever be embodied by those who, like him, go to work often placing service above self," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.

What we don't know:

Funeral arrangements are currently being made by Ritger's family. Out of respect for the family, officials said no additional information will be shared at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol are asking media and the public to respect the family's privacy as they grieve.