Wisconsin reports record 120 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Wisconsin reports record 120 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9
article

(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

(FOX 9) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 120 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, the highest single-day total of the pandemic. 

On Facebook, the state sent its "sympathies to family and friends who have lost loved ones to this disease," just three days before the Christmas holiday. 

The spike brought the pandemic death total to 4,545 and the 7-day death increase average to 60, the second highest mark of the pandemic. 

Tuesdays tend to bring the highest case and death totals on each week, but the state did not say there were any reporting delays or discrepancies that led to the high total. 

The death spike comes as the 7-day case increase average dropped to 2,659, the lowest mark since Oct. 12. 

Hospitals are at 81 percent capacity for COVID-19 patients, leaving more than 2,000 beds available. 21 percent of hospitalizations are ICU patients, or 272 total. 

The pandemic so far

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended until November 21.  Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

Tips on washing your hands to reduce spreading germs

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, health officials are advising people to be sure to wash your hands. Follow these tips to help reduce the spread.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first. 

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.