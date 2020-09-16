Wisconsin ranks 3rd nationally in new COVID-19 cases over last 2 weeks

The state of Wisconsin ranks third nationally in COVID-19 case increases over the last week and the last two weeks with 52 percent and 51 percent increases respectively.

The state reported 1,408 new cases Wednesday, marking the sixth day out of the last week that saw a more than 1,300 case increase. The 7-day average now sits at 1,340 new cases per day over the last week, the highest mark of the pandemic.

The percent of cases that returned positive remained around 11 percent Wednesday for the second day in a row after reaching 20 percent over the weekend.

The COVID-19 case increase chart from the state's Department of Health services shows a significant spike in September. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

The COVID-19 daily case graph published by the Department of Health Services shows the state is seeing its largest spike of the pandemic this month. State data shows testing has not increased significantly during this time, but the percent positive rate has increased.

A graph showing testing and percent positive rates in the state of Wisconsin since the beginning of the pandemic. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

There have been 92,712 total COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 80,627 have recovered, 6,454 have been hospitalized and 1,228 have died from COVID-19.

8 new deaths were reported Wednesday statewide.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.