Wisconsin woman missing for 62 years found alive

The Brief Audrey Backeberg, missing since 1962 from Reedsburg, Wisconsin, has been found alive at age 82. Authorities confirmed she left voluntarily and no foul play was involved in her disappearance. The discovery came after a renewed investigation into the cold case by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.



More than sixty years after she went missing, a Wisconsin woman has been found safe.

Audrey Backeberg missing

What we know:

Audrey Backeberg was last seen in Indianapolis, Indiana in July 1962.

Backeberg, then 20, had hitchhiked with the family babysitter from her home in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Madison, then took a bus to Indiana. Reedsburg is just southwest of Wisconsin Dells.

The babysitter said she had last seen Blackeberg when she walked around the corner from the bus station. According to a listing by the Charley Project, Backeberg was in a troubled marriage and had filed a criminal complaint just days before her disappearance.

Backeberg found 62 years later

Local perspective:

In an update this week, authorities said Backeberg had been found alive and well at the age of 82.

A statement from the Sauk County, Wis. Sheriff's Office says: "Earlier this year, the case was assigned to a Sheriff’s Office Detective for a comprehensive review as part of an ongoing examination of cold case files. Through diligent investigative work, which included a thorough re-evaluation of all case files and evidence, combined with re-interviewing witnesses and uncovering new insights. The Sheriff’s Office is now able to report that Audrey Backeberg is alive and well and currently resides out of State. Further investigation has revealed that Ms. Backeberg’s disappearance was by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play."

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the work of Investigators, both past and present. Despite the significant challenges that many cold cases present, this resolution underscores both the importance of continued work and the dedication of the Sheriff’s Office to providing answers to families and the community."