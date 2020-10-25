Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin girls sell crafts to help K-9 get new bulletproof vest

Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 9
article

Two girls raised money to help a St. Croix County K-9 get a bulletproof vest.

(FOX 9) - Two girls in Hudson, Wisconsin are making bead art and other items for a special cause. Mallory and Haylee are selling perler beads door-to-door to help raise money for a K-9 bulletproof vest.

It's for Ares, a local police dog with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. The girls found out the department didn't have the money to get Ares a vest and put their skills to use. Then, they presented the money to the department Sunday afternoon.

Girls in Hudson, Wisconsin raise money for K9 to get bulletproof vest

Two girls in Hudson, Wisconsin raised money for a K9 to get a bulletproof vest.

Together, Mallory and Haylee raised nearly $4,000.