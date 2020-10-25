Wisconsin girls sell crafts to help K-9 get new bulletproof vest

article

Two girls in Hudson, Wisconsin are making bead art and other items for a special cause. Mallory and Haylee are selling perler beads door-to-door to help raise money for a K-9 bulletproof vest.

It's for Ares, a local police dog with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. The girls found out the department didn't have the money to get Ares a vest and put their skills to use. Then, they presented the money to the department Sunday afternoon.

Together, Mallory and Haylee raised nearly $4,000.