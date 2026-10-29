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Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 29, 2026 9:21 AM CDT
Published October 29, 2026 9:21 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A fatal crash in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul is under investigation Thursday morning. 
    • The intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue is closed until further notice. 
    • Police have not yet released details about what led to the crash.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a fatal crash in the Highland Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Fatal crash in St. Paul 

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday that officers were investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection, which remains closed until further notice. 

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash or those involved have not yet been released. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department. 

Road incidentsSt. PaulHighland Park