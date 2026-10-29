Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood

The Brief A fatal crash in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul is under investigation Thursday morning. The intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue is closed until further notice. Police have not yet released details about what led to the crash.



St. Paul police are investigating a fatal crash in the Highland Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Fatal crash in St. Paul

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday that officers were investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection, which remains closed until further notice.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash or those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.