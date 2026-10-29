Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a fatal crash in the Highland Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Fatal crash in St. Paul
What we know:
The St. Paul Police Department reported around 8:30 a.m. Thursday that officers were investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection, which remains closed until further notice.
What we don't know:
Further details about the crash or those involved have not yet been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department.