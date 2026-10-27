Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 30–Nov. 1)

Halloween weekend is packed across Minnesota, with costume contests, a ghost hunt, a bar crawl and a Día de los Muertos celebration. If you're looking for live music, spooky fun or a meaningful community event, there are plenty of options from Shakopee to St. Paul.

2nd Annual Terror on the Track Halloween Weekend

Oct. 30, 8 p.m.–Oct. 31

Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar, 1125 Shenandoah Drive, Shakopee

Costume contest prizes include up to $300 cash and Boardwalk gift cards.

Boardwalk's Halloween bash is back for two nights with live music from Good For Gary and Junk FM, plus sets from DJ DMIL and DJ YS. It's a weekend built for big costumes, party crews and anyone ready for spooky good times.

Pillsbury Club Ghost Hunt

Oct. 30, 9–11 p.m.

100 E. 22nd Street, Minneapolis

Beginner investigation equipment will be provided; guests are encouraged to bring their own paranormal tools.

This two-hour paranormal investigation takes guests inside a 130-year-old Minneapolis mansion originally owned by the Pillsbury family. Led by Ghost Guides Greg Bakun and Charvinty, it offers access to areas not open to the public and promises a real investigation with no staged scares.

St. Paul Halloween Bar Crawl 2026

Oct. 31, 4–11 p.m.

Alary Kitchen + Bar, 139 7th St. E., St. Paul

Tickets available now; includes 2–3 drinks or shots, no cover at all bars, the mid-party and after-party, plus exclusive drink specials.

Round up your boo crew for a Halloween night crawl through St. Paul's top bars with creepy cocktails, costumes and Halloween-themed entertainment. The event also includes photographers, food specials at select venues, a party cup, badge vouchers and a pub crawl map.

First Avenue's Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

First Avenue & 7th St Entry

Tickets on sale now; 18+ show with more than $1,000 in cash prizes.

First Avenue's annual Halloween party brings Sophia Eris, Michael Grey, Izzie P, McShellen and DJ Smitty together for a big costume-night lineup hosted by DIANE. If you want music and a shot at prize money, this one delivers both.

Dia de los Muertos

Nov. 1, 2 p.m.–Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

175 Cesar Chavez Street, St. Paul

Reservations are online only for groups of 6–8 max; the special dinner is $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

This celebration honors deceased loved ones with a community ofrenda, live presentations and face painting during daytime events on Nov. 1. It continues with mariachi, La Catrina photos and a special dinner on Nov. 2.