Minnesota fraud: Federal officials to make announcement despite JD Vance cancellation

The Brief Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to visit St. Cloud for a fraud announcement Friday but canceled his appearance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel and other federal officials are expected to make the announcement instead. The press conference comes one day after state and federal agents conducted raids at several Minnesota businesses, including two autism centers in the Twin Cities metro.



A planned fraud announcement in St. Cloud is moving forward Friday afternoon with several Trump administration officials after Vice President JD Vance canceled his appearance.

Federal officials to make fraud announcement

What we know:

The White House announced Thursday that Vance would visit St. Cloud on Friday as part of the administration's "War on Fraud" initiative.

However, Vance canceled his appearance Thursday evening, and the announcement is now expected to move forward with other administration officials.

According to officials, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson are scheduled to appear in St. Cloud Friday.

What we don't know:

The administration has not released specific details about what will be announced.

White House officials have not said why Vance's visit was canceled. President Donald Trump also canceled scheduled appearances in Kansas and Iowa this weekend.

What's next:

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Federal raids at Minnesota businesses

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes one day after federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted searches at several Minnesota businesses.

Among the businesses searched Thursday were two autism service providers in the Twin Cities metro, including Iska Inc. in St. Louis Park and Bright Horizon Therapy Center in Edina.

Federal officials described the searches as "court-authorized investigative activity" but did not provide additional details about the investigations.

The agencies involved include the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS criminal investigators, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

It remains unclear whether Thursday's searches are connected to Friday's fraud announcement in St. Cloud.

READ MORE: Medicaid fraud investigation—what we know about the 2 autism centers involved