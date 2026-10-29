Apple Valley family devastated by missing heirloom jewelry after mother's death

The Brief On Oct. 1, Bon Soukchareun, 65, died at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville after her family says she went into cardiac arrest at her Apple Valley home. Her family says her 24-karat gold earrings, necklace and wedding rings were last seen in the emergency room and have been missing since then. Burnsville police are investigating, and M Health Fairview says it is reviewing the circumstances and helping the family find answers.



The family of an Apple Valley woman says the heirloom jewelry she wore every day disappeared after her death at a Burnsville hospital.

Family remembers what the jewelry meant

What we know:

Family members say Bon Soukchareun came to the United States from Laos in the late 1980s in search of a better life. They say the jewelry was a symbol of who she was and something she wanted passed down through her family.

"She was strong, resilient, determined," said Phousone Soukchareun, Bon Soukchareun's daughter. "Angry, frustrated, devastated," said Soukchareun.

The backstory:

According to her family, Bon Soukchareun was pronounced dead at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville on Oct. 1 after experiencing cardiac arrest at her Apple Valley home. They say the last time they saw her earrings, necklace and wedding rings was on her body in the emergency room.

"Those were the things that she worked her entire life to buy. And she wanted to pass down as heirlooms to her daughters. And her daughter was to pass on to their daughters," said Soukchareun.

Search for answers after death

Local perspective:

Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home in West St. Paul says it did not receive any jewelry from the hospital when staff picked up Soukchareun's body to be cremated. The family is now sharing images of the missing items in case they turn up at a local pawnshop.

Burnsville police say they are investigating the missing items.

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. We recognize the deep personal and cultural significance of these belongings and understand how distressing this situation is for the family. We take concerns about missing patient belongings very seriously and are committed to thoroughly reviewing the circumstances and helping the family find answers."

"It's something you shouldn't have to worry about as someone who has lost their mom," said Soukchareun.

Family members say the missing items are worth about $5,000 to $10,000, but they believe the bigger issue is getting them back.

"All we want is the jewelry back so we can take it and give it to her in her afterlife," said Soukchareun.