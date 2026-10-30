Minnesota weather: Bright, seasonable Friday before a damp Halloween

The Brief Friday stays dry and fairly bright, with highs in the 50s. Expect a damp and gloomy Halloween with misty conditions. Warmer temperatures return Sunday before more rain arrives next week.



Expect a quiet Friday in Minnesota with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures before a gloomy and damp Halloween on Saturday.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday stays quiet and dry across much of Minnesota, with a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. Winds are light from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the 50s across much of the state, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 56 degrees.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s across the metro and southern Minnesota, while northern areas cool into the 20s and 30s.

(FOX 9)

Damp and gloomy Halloween

Halloween forecast:

Halloween on Saturday turns cloudy and damp as light showers move into southern Minnesota overnight and gradually spreads north.

Pockets of drizzle and mist are possible throughout the afternoon, with some lingering into the evening during trick-or-treating.

While the rainfall is expected to stay light, the clouds and mist could make for a spooky Halloween atmosphere. Temperatures are mild in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Sunday turns drier as some sunshine breaks through in the afternoon. Southerly winds bring warmer temperatures in the mid-60s ahead of another round of rain.

A system could bring soaking rain to Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, with some showers potentially lingering into part of Wednesday.

Temperatures remain in the 60s through the middle of next week before cooling into the more seasonable 50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)