‘You’re never too old to be an organ donor’: Plymouth woman, 83, sets donor record

The Brief Mary Jo Gruidl of Plymouth became the oldest organ donor in Minnesota and the Dakotas at 83, according to LifeSource. Her family said she died after a stroke and donated her liver to a 68-year-old grandmother, saving her life. LifeSource said medical advances have made age and some ailments less of a barrier to organ donation.



An 83-year-old Plymouth woman’s choice to be an organ donor ended up setting a record and saving a life, according to her family and LifeSource.

How Mary Jo Gruidl's final wish helped

What we know:

Family members said Gruidl spent her life helping others. They said that continued after her death from a stroke, when doctors were able to recover her liver for transplant despite her age and her history as a recovering alcoholic for nearly 20 years.

Family members said adjusting to life without Gruidl is still a work in progress, but they see her donation as a reflection of who she was.

"I think it was an extra special blessing. I think we were all surprised," said Pam McGovern, Gruidl's daughter.

The backstory:

LifeSource said Gruidl's liver went to a 68-year-old grandmother and saved her life. The nonprofit said that made Gruidl, 83, the oldest organ donor after circulatory death in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

"It's so sad to lose your parents, but the fact that she can help someone else is just amazing, and it's really what she would want," said her son, Tim Gruidl.

Why age is becoming less of a barrier

What they're saying:

LifeSource, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that matches donors with recipients, said medical advances have made age and certain ailments less of a barrier to donating an organ.

"Ultimately, you're never too old to be an organ donor. We want everyone to register to be an organ donor for that opportunity to exist," said Greg Veenendaal, vice president of organ services at LifeSource.

LifeSource said Gruidl's donation shows how people who are older, or who have some medical history, may still be able to help someone through organ donation.

What you can do

What's next:

Gruidl's family said they hope her donation encourages others to check the organ donor box on their driver's license, no matter their age.

"If it's aligned, it's meant to be and it's a great gift that she was able to give to somebody else as she left this world," said McGovern.

If you'd like more information on how to become an organ donor, click here.